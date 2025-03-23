Ananta Hotels & Resorts: Ambitious Expansion with Rs 450 Crore Investment

Ananta Hotels & Resorts is making significant strides in its expansion efforts, with plans to invest up to Rs 450 crore in developing new company-owned properties.

The company, which recently unveiled a 144-room resort in Ajabgarh, Rajasthan, is setting its sights on tier-II cities to increase its footprint and revenue, aiming to triple its turnover of Rs 250 crore within five years, according to Director Ashutosh Goyal.

Highlighting the alignment of Ananta's vision with government initiatives to explore untouched destinations, Goyal emphasized that the company is keen on enhancing India's hospitality potential, alongside promoting contemporary wellness across its properties.

