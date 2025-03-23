'Ghajini 2' Sequel on the Horizon: Murugadoss Talks Future Plans
Filmmaker A R Murugadoss revealed the possibility of a 'Ghajini' sequel, potentially starring a Hindi cinema star. Initially a Tamil hit, 'Ghajini' gained widespread recognition with its Bollywood adaptation featuring Aamir Khan. Murugadoss discussed sequel potential, Hollywood influences, and his upcoming projects with Bollywood and Kollywood stars.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 14:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Filmmaker A R Murugadoss has confirmed the potential development of a 'Ghajini' sequel, originally a Tamil film adapted into a popular Hindi version starring Aamir Khan.
Murugadoss, the mind behind several blockbusters, highlights the creative opportunities that sequels and prequels present, particularly in extending captivating narratives.
Additionally, the director shared upcoming projects with notable stars, including 'Sikandar' with Salman Khan, coinciding with Eid, and 'Madharasi', featuring Sivakarthikeyan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement