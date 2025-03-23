Left Menu

'Ghajini 2' Sequel on the Horizon: Murugadoss Talks Future Plans

Filmmaker A R Murugadoss revealed the possibility of a 'Ghajini' sequel, potentially starring a Hindi cinema star. Initially a Tamil hit, 'Ghajini' gained widespread recognition with its Bollywood adaptation featuring Aamir Khan. Murugadoss discussed sequel potential, Hollywood influences, and his upcoming projects with Bollywood and Kollywood stars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 14:09 IST
'Ghajini 2' Sequel on the Horizon: Murugadoss Talks Future Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker A R Murugadoss has confirmed the potential development of a 'Ghajini' sequel, originally a Tamil film adapted into a popular Hindi version starring Aamir Khan.

Murugadoss, the mind behind several blockbusters, highlights the creative opportunities that sequels and prequels present, particularly in extending captivating narratives.

Additionally, the director shared upcoming projects with notable stars, including 'Sikandar' with Salman Khan, coinciding with Eid, and 'Madharasi', featuring Sivakarthikeyan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025