'Ghajini 2' Sequel on the Horizon: Murugadoss Talks Future Plans

Filmmaker A R Murugadoss has confirmed the potential development of a 'Ghajini' sequel, originally a Tamil film adapted into a popular Hindi version starring Aamir Khan.

Murugadoss, the mind behind several blockbusters, highlights the creative opportunities that sequels and prequels present, particularly in extending captivating narratives.

Additionally, the director shared upcoming projects with notable stars, including 'Sikandar' with Salman Khan, coinciding with Eid, and 'Madharasi', featuring Sivakarthikeyan.

(With inputs from agencies.)