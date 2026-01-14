Left Menu

Pongal Celebration Unites Tamil Film Stars and PM Modi in Delhi

The film addresses past anti-Hindi protests in Tamil Nadu.

  • Country:
  • India

The stars of Tamil cinema, led by the cast of Parasakthi, celebrated the harvest festival Pongal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. The gathering is seen as a strategic move to connect with the Tamil community prior to the upcoming assembly elections.

Sivakarthikeyan expressed his delight after meeting the prime minister, emphasizing the event's message of national unity. Fellow actor Ravi Mohan also praised Modi's warm demeanor during the occasion organized by Union Minister L Murugan.

Parasakthi, a film highlighting the historical protests against the imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu, has sparked controversy from the Tamil Nadu Congress due to its portrayal of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

