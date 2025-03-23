Faith Meets Technology at 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela

Preparations for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik are not progressing as swiftly as officials hoped, according to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He described the massive religious gathering as an event intertwined with both faith and technology.

The Chief Minister shared plans to enhance the Trimbakeshwar temple, a significant spiritual site being one of the 12 jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. He unveiled that a Kumbh Mela Authority Act would soon be introduced, providing a legal framework to streamline the festival's organization.

Highlighting the advanced technology to be infused into the event, Fadnavis mentioned the use of artificial intelligence, AR, and VR to enrich attendees' experiences. Despite current delays in infrastructure development, he assured that lessons from successful past events would guide progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)