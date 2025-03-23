Melodic Mends: Amaal and Daboo Malik's Emotional Reunion

In a poignant turn of events, music director Amaal Mallik was recently featured in a heartfelt Instagram post by his father, composer Daboo Malik. The elder Malik shared a picture of Amaal affectionately kissing him on the cheek, captioned simply, 'I love you.'

This public display of familial affection comes days after Amaal opened up about feeling clinically depressed and criticized family members for contributing to his distress. The rift was notable enough that Amaal decided to distance himself from some family ties, according to a now-deleted social media note.

Though Amaal's candid admission attracted significant public attention, his father's post seems to have rekindled hope among fans for a reconciliation. Comments on social media express optimism, highlighting the fans' affection for Amaal and Daboo as a beloved father-son duo in the music industry.

