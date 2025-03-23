Left Menu

Salman Khan Defends Age Gap with Rashmika; Lauds Her Dedication

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan addresses the 31-year age gap with co-star Rashmika Mandanna in their upcoming film 'Sikandar'. Khan praises Rashmika's dedication and youthful energy. He emphasizes fans' role in the success of his films, attributing box-office hits to their unwavering support.

  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan hit back at critics who focus on the 31-year age gap between him and his 'Sikandar' co-star Rashmika Mandanna. Khan confidently questioned why social media users are concerned if both he and the actress are not.

During the trailer launch of 'Sikandar', directed by AR Murugadoss, Khan arrived with heavy security and emphasized Rashmika's professionalism, recounting her rigorous schedule as she juggled shooting for 'Pushpa 2' and 'Sikandar'. He applauded her dedication despite injuring her leg, likening her work ethic to his younger self.

Responding to expectations surrounding his films' success, Khan cheerfully noted the fans' role in consistently propelling his movies to commercial success, regardless of the festive season. 'Sikandar', releasing on Eid, is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

