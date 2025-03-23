Left Menu

Bihar's Journey: From Backwardness to Development Beacon

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini praised Bihar's progress from being a backward state to a rapidly developing one, highlighting advancements in smart city projects and entrepreneurship. He acknowledged Bihar's contribution to Haryana's growth and discussed cultural ties between the states at a 'Bihar Day' event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-03-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 21:51 IST
Speaking at a 'Bihar Day' event in Kurukshetra, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauded Bihar's transformation from a once-backward region to a development frontrunner. Highlighting cities like Patna's evolution into smart cities, he emphasized the progress in entrepreneurship and technology among Bihar's youth.

Saini recognized the significant contributions of Bihar's workforce to Haryana's growth across agriculture, industry, trade, and services. He noted that this exemplifies 'Badhta Bihar-Badalta Bihar', a testament to Bihar's ongoing development journey.

The CM pointed to the central government's initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, such as establishing new centers of excellence and the National Institute of Food Technology and Entrepreneurship, as key drivers of Bihar's development. He also celebrated the cultural bond between Haryana and Bihar, manifest in festivals like Chhath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

