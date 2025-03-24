Left Menu

A Victory Beyond the Pitch: Chetu League Fuels Education

The Chetu Cricket League 2025 prize money was donated to SDBVM School by the Chetu Foundation. This act supports underprivileged children's education in Noida, India. It exemplifies Chetu's commitment to philanthropy and showcases how sports can be a catalyst for social impact and community support.

Updated: 24-03-2025
The Chetu Foundation, known for its philanthropic endeavors, has once again placed itself at the forefront of community support by donating the prize money from the 2025 Chetu Cricket League finals to the Sanatan Dharam Bal Vidya Mandir School in Noida.

This year's tournament saw the collaborative participation of 20 teams, culminating in a thrilling final where the winning team, Magadheeras, passed on their rewards to aid the educational needs of underprivileged children. The tournaments, however, aimed beyond sportsmanship; they were designed to foster a spirit of giving and to leave a lasting impact in the community.

Throughout the event, team members expressed their joy and fulfillment not only in playing the sport but in making a significant contribution to education. Chetu Foundation continues to reinforce its mission of community empowerment by aligning such activities with broader initiatives in disaster recovery, education, health, and humanitarian assistance.

