Bollywood Icon Salman Khan on Life Under Threat

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has opened up about the challenges he faces due to increased security measures following severe death threats from the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

In a recent interaction with reporters, Khan revealed that the intense security protocol has notably restricted his daily activities, cramping his style and personal freedom.

Khan's movements have been closely monitored since a shooting incident outside his residence. However, while accepting the situation, he reflects on the necessity of these measures to ensure his safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)