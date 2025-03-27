Left Menu

Bollywood Icon Salman Khan on Life Under Threat

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan discusses the impact of heightened security measures on his daily life following death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. With increased restrictions, Khan's movements have been significantly curtailed, affecting both his routine and personal style. Despite the challenges, Khan remains philosophical about his situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:54 IST
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has opened up about the challenges he faces due to increased security measures following severe death threats from the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

In a recent interaction with reporters, Khan revealed that the intense security protocol has notably restricted his daily activities, cramping his style and personal freedom.

Khan's movements have been closely monitored since a shooting incident outside his residence. However, while accepting the situation, he reflects on the necessity of these measures to ensure his safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

