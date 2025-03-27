Inclusive Pilgrimage Initiatives: Mata Vaishno Devi Temple Adapts for Chaitri Navratri Surge

As the Chaitri Navratri approaches, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has announced special provisions to aid persons with disabilities during their pilgrimage to the revered temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra belt.

According to Anshul Garg, CEO of SMVDSB, the shrine sees approximately 40,000 devotees daily, with numbers anticipated to climb significantly during the festive season starting March 30. Under the guidance of Chairman Shri Manoj Sinha Ji, the board has adopted several measures to ensure a hassle-free pilgrimage experience, including enhanced accommodations along the traditional route.

Among the new initiatives, divyang pilgrims will benefit from reserved slots for important rituals like the Attka aarti and Garbhjoon aarti, as well as dedicated helicopter bookings and free battery car services. Additionally, an all-weather covered resting area accommodating 1,500 pilgrims at Ardhkuwari, complete with modern amenities, will be operational by Chaitri Navratri, complementing other infrastructure improvements and digital services for a seamless journey.

