Andhra Pradesh's Commitment to Muslim Community during Ramadan
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlights the government's dedication to Muslim welfare during an Iftar party, emphasizing educational initiatives, financial support, and the protection of Wakf properties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 28-03-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:06 IST
In a gesture of goodwill during Ramadan, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the values of discipline, charity, and reflection at an Iftar party held in Vijayawada.
Naidu highlighted the state's initiatives to support the Muslim community, including the establishment of Urdu universities, a Haj House, and substantial financial assistance to minority brides.
He reassured attendees of the government's commitment to protecting Wakf properties and increasing funding and honoraria for religious leaders, while maintaining close ties with the community built over the years.
