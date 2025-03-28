Andhra Pradesh's Commitment to Muslim Community during Ramadan

In a gesture of goodwill during Ramadan, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the values of discipline, charity, and reflection at an Iftar party held in Vijayawada.

Naidu highlighted the state's initiatives to support the Muslim community, including the establishment of Urdu universities, a Haj House, and substantial financial assistance to minority brides.

He reassured attendees of the government's commitment to protecting Wakf properties and increasing funding and honoraria for religious leaders, while maintaining close ties with the community built over the years.

