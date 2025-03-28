Royal Health Alert: King Charles Under Medical Observation

Britain's King Charles was hospitalized for a short time on Thursday as a precautionary measure, experiencing temporary side effects from ongoing cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

The royal remains in good spirits, having returned to Clarence House. Nevertheless, his engagements for both today and tomorrow have been rescheduled on medical advice.

Apologizing for any inconvenience caused, the King emphasized his gratitude for the public's understanding as he prioritizes his health during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)