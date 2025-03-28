Left Menu

Royal Health Alert: King Charles Under Medical Observation

Britain's King Charles was briefly hospitalized due to side effects from cancer treatment, leading to postponed royal engagements. The King has since returned home, with tomorrow's schedule also rescheduled as a precautionary measure. His Majesty extends apologies to those affected by the changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-03-2025 03:14 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 03:14 IST
Britain's King Charles was hospitalized for a short time on Thursday as a precautionary measure, experiencing temporary side effects from ongoing cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

The royal remains in good spirits, having returned to Clarence House. Nevertheless, his engagements for both today and tomorrow have been rescheduled on medical advice.

Apologizing for any inconvenience caused, the King emphasized his gratitude for the public's understanding as he prioritizes his health during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

