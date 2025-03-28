Cynthia Erivo Honored for Advocacy at GLAAD Media Awards

Renowned actor Cynthia Erivo, celebrated for her portrayal in 'Wicked,' was honored with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards held in Los Angeles. This prestigious accolade is awarded to LGBTQ+ media professionals who significantly enhance visibility and foster acceptance within the community.

The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) announced that the ceremony will be available for streaming on Hulu come April 12. In her heartfelt acceptance speech, Erivo emphasized the importance of being true to oneself and acknowledged the formidable challenges that often accompany such a journey.

Erivo, a multi-award-winning actor, also recognized the disparate struggles faced by members of the LGBTQ+ community. She urged the audience to find courage in their authenticity despite the obstacles faced. Her message resonated with the spirit of the awards held in honor of Stephen F. Kolzak, a casting director committed to battling homophobia in Hollywood.

(With inputs from agencies.)