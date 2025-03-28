Comedian Kunal Kamra Seeks Legal Relief Amid Political Controversy
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra applied for transit anticipatory bail from the Madras High Court after controversies over his jokes about Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde escalated. After a performance in Mumbai, Kamra faced legal trouble and backlash from Shiv Sena supporters, leading to vandalism at the venue.
- Country:
- India
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has approached the Madras High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail following criticism over his jokes aimed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The popular comedian, who hails from Tamil Nadu's Vullupuram district, cited concerns of arrest by the Mumbai Police.
Kamra, known for his sharp wit and unflinching commentary, was called in twice by authorities in Mumbai. His recent show in Mumbai stirred a major controversy with caustic jokes about Shinde, leading to heated reactions.
The uproar, triggered by a parody song performed by Kamra at the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, resulted in Shiv Sena supporters attacking the venue. Following a complaint from Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, Kamra was booked for allegedly defaming the deputy CM.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena's Showdown with BJP over Festival Restrictions
Bihar Deputy CM Vows Firm Action After ASI's Murder Sparks Outrage
Sanjay Raut's Surprising Allegations: Eknath Shinde's Congress Connection
Shiv Sena MP Urges PM Modi to Watch 'Chhava' and Challenge Golwalkar's Views
Dramatic Arrests Follow Shiv Sena Leader's Murder