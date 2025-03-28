Comedian Kunal Kamra Seeks Legal Relief Amid Political Controversy

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has approached the Madras High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail following criticism over his jokes aimed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The popular comedian, who hails from Tamil Nadu's Vullupuram district, cited concerns of arrest by the Mumbai Police.

Kamra, known for his sharp wit and unflinching commentary, was called in twice by authorities in Mumbai. His recent show in Mumbai stirred a major controversy with caustic jokes about Shinde, leading to heated reactions.

The uproar, triggered by a parody song performed by Kamra at the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, resulted in Shiv Sena supporters attacking the venue. Following a complaint from Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, Kamra was booked for allegedly defaming the deputy CM.

(With inputs from agencies.)