Comedian Kunal Kamra Seeks Legal Relief Amid Political Controversy

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra applied for transit anticipatory bail from the Madras High Court after controversies over his jokes about Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde escalated. After a performance in Mumbai, Kamra faced legal trouble and backlash from Shiv Sena supporters, leading to vandalism at the venue.

Updated: 28-03-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 13:05 IST
Comedian Kunal Kamra Seeks Legal Relief Amid Political Controversy
Kunal Kamra
  • Country:
  • India

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has approached the Madras High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail following criticism over his jokes aimed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The popular comedian, who hails from Tamil Nadu's Vullupuram district, cited concerns of arrest by the Mumbai Police.

Kamra, known for his sharp wit and unflinching commentary, was called in twice by authorities in Mumbai. His recent show in Mumbai stirred a major controversy with caustic jokes about Shinde, leading to heated reactions.

The uproar, triggered by a parody song performed by Kamra at the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, resulted in Shiv Sena supporters attacking the venue. Following a complaint from Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, Kamra was booked for allegedly defaming the deputy CM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

