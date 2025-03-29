Selena's Murderer Denied Parole 30 Years After Tragic Shooting

Yolanda Saldivar, convicted for the murder of Selena Quintanilla-Perez, a celebrated Latin pop star, has been denied parole as announced by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. This decision comes close to the 30th anniversary of Selena's untimely death.

Selena, revered as the queen of Tejano music, was distinguished by her Grammy wins. Her life was tragically cut short at the age of 23 when she was shot by Saldivar, who had been accused of embezzling funds from the singer's fan club.

The incident, which occurred in a Corpus Christi motel in 1995, remains a poignant chapter in music history, highlighting the dangers celebrities face from those within their inner circles.

