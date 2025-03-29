Left Menu

Selena's Murderer Denied Parole 30 Years After Tragic Shooting

Yolanda Saldivar, who murdered pop star Selena Quintanilla-Perez in 1995, was denied parole by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, marking 30 years since the tragic incident. Saldivar, once Selena's fan club president, is currently serving her sentence for the crime that shocked the music world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:27 IST
Selena's Murderer Denied Parole 30 Years After Tragic Shooting

Yolanda Saldivar, convicted for the murder of Selena Quintanilla-Perez, a celebrated Latin pop star, has been denied parole as announced by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. This decision comes close to the 30th anniversary of Selena's untimely death.

Selena, revered as the queen of Tejano music, was distinguished by her Grammy wins. Her life was tragically cut short at the age of 23 when she was shot by Saldivar, who had been accused of embezzling funds from the singer's fan club.

The incident, which occurred in a Corpus Christi motel in 1995, remains a poignant chapter in music history, highlighting the dangers celebrities face from those within their inner circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025