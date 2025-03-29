Spectacular 'Kannappa' Delayed for Visual Effects Excellence

The anticipated release of 'Kannappa,' starring Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu, has been postponed due to the ongoing demands of perfecting its visual effects, the production team announced this Saturday.

Featuring a stellar cast with Mohanlal, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal, and marking Akshay Kumar's debut in Telugu cinema, 'Kannappa' was originally scheduled for an April 25 release. However, filmmakers are committed to enhancing a critical scene through extensive VFX work, necessitating additional time.

Producer and screenwriter Manchu expressed gratitude to fans, assuring them that the mythological epic, paying homage to Lord Shiva's greatest devotee, will be worth the wait. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced under Manchu's AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, the film will be available in six languages, including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

(With inputs from agencies.)