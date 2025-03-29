A Call for Compassion: Justice Chandrachud Advocates for Animal Rights at PETA Celebration

Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud recently made a compelling plea for compassion towards animals at PETA India's 25th-anniversary celebration. The event, which followed a Beatles-themed brunch, showcased the organization's dedication to promoting animal rights and veganism across the nation.

Emphasizing the importance of acknowledging animals as sentient beings, Chandrachud urged the public to show kindness and empathy towards them. He praised PETA India for its remarkable work over the past quarter-century, stating that their efforts have spread significant awareness across India and beyond.

The celebration also featured a talk by Ingrid Newkirk, PETA's global founder, who stressed the critical need to acknowledge animal suffering, irrespective of species or size. PETA India Director Poorva Joshipura commended Chandrachud and his family for their dedication to vegan living and animal protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)