India's AI Vision: Leading with Compassion and Innovation

At a recent event, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, articulated a bold vision for India's future. Addressing the launch of the book 'More From Less For More: Innovation's Holy Grail', Ambani spoke passionately about India's pivotal role in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI). He urged the nation to not only embrace AI but to lead with a model that marries intelligence with empathy and prosperity with purpose.

Ambani, a stalwart in the Indian business community, highlighted the symbiotic relationship needed between scientists and entrepreneurs to propel India into becoming a deep-tech superpower. He championed the philosophy of achieving more with less, which he attributed to Ramesh Mashelkar, and emphasized how this approach has successfully harnessed technology to improve lives without depleting resources. Ambani cited India's low-cost Mars mission and the transformative impact of Jio's affordable data as testaments to this vision.

The narrative of India's ascent also involves a holistic use of clean energy. Ambani called for technology that resonates with human compassion, suggesting that only then can it drive societal progress. He underscored India's strides in renewable energy and highlighted the endeavour to make green energy abundant and affordable. By blending innovation with empathy, Ambani believes India can set a global example of inclusive development.

