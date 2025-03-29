Left Menu

Mumbai Court Acquits Suspects in Kritika Chaudhary Murder Case

A Mumbai court acquitted Shakil Khan and Basu Makam Das in the murder case of actor-model Kritika Chaudhary, citing insufficient evidence. Initially arrested based on witness testimony and recovered items, the two were freed as detailed orders remain pending. Chaudhary's body was discovered in 2017, intensifying media focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 21:06 IST
Mumbai Court Acquits Suspects in Kritika Chaudhary Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant turn of events, a Mumbai court has cleared two men of charges related to the high-profile murder case of actor-model Kritika Chaudhary. On Saturday, Shakil Khan and Basu Makam Das were acquitted of murder charges, as announced by Additional Sessions Judge SJ Ansari. With detailed orders yet to be released, the court's decision has sparked debate.

Kritika Chaudhary, originally from Haridwar, was found dead in her Andheri apartment in 2017. Known for her role in the movie 'Rajjo', Chaudhary's death was initially classified as accidental. However, a subsequent investigation following the post mortem revealed a fatal head injury, leading to murder charges under IPC section 302.

Police investigations pointed to the two accused after a watchman reported seeing them with Chaudhary days before her death. Recovered items, allegedly belonging to Chaudhary, had initially implicated Khan and Das. However, due to the lack of conclusive evidence, the court ultimately acquitted them, raising questions about the investigation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025