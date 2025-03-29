Mumbai Court Acquits Suspects in Kritika Chaudhary Murder Case

In a significant turn of events, a Mumbai court has cleared two men of charges related to the high-profile murder case of actor-model Kritika Chaudhary. On Saturday, Shakil Khan and Basu Makam Das were acquitted of murder charges, as announced by Additional Sessions Judge SJ Ansari. With detailed orders yet to be released, the court's decision has sparked debate.

Kritika Chaudhary, originally from Haridwar, was found dead in her Andheri apartment in 2017. Known for her role in the movie 'Rajjo', Chaudhary's death was initially classified as accidental. However, a subsequent investigation following the post mortem revealed a fatal head injury, leading to murder charges under IPC section 302.

Police investigations pointed to the two accused after a watchman reported seeing them with Chaudhary days before her death. Recovered items, allegedly belonging to Chaudhary, had initially implicated Khan and Das. However, due to the lack of conclusive evidence, the court ultimately acquitted them, raising questions about the investigation process.

