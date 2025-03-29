Rajnath Singh Defends Hindi Amidst Language Debate

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday addressed the ongoing language controversy, taking a swipe at DMK and reiterating the BJP's commitment to protecting Hindi and all Indian languages.

Speaking at a BJP event, Singh emphasized that there is no rivalry but a spirit of cooperation between Hindi and other vernaculars, urging for an end to divisive language disputes.

Highlighting women's contribution, Singh praised Tamil queens Velu Nachiyar and Mangammal, pointing to the positive role women have played in India's freedom struggle and ongoing development, while lamenting divisive tendencies linked to figures like Aurangzeb.

