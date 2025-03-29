Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Defends Hindi Amidst Language Debate

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the BJP's commitment to safeguarding Hindi and other languages, stressing mutual cooperation. Speaking at a BJP event paying tribute to Tamil queen Velu Nachiyar, Singh addressed the ongoing language controversy and highlighted the significant role of women in India's history and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 21:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday addressed the ongoing language controversy, taking a swipe at DMK and reiterating the BJP's commitment to protecting Hindi and all Indian languages.

Speaking at a BJP event, Singh emphasized that there is no rivalry but a spirit of cooperation between Hindi and other vernaculars, urging for an end to divisive language disputes.

Highlighting women's contribution, Singh praised Tamil queens Velu Nachiyar and Mangammal, pointing to the positive role women have played in India's freedom struggle and ongoing development, while lamenting divisive tendencies linked to figures like Aurangzeb.

(With inputs from agencies.)

