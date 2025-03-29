Josh Hutcherson Open to Returning as Peeta in Future Hunger Games

Actor Josh Hutcherson has shown interest in stepping back into the shoes of Peeta Mellark for any forthcoming Hunger Games movies, as reported by Deadline. Hutcherson conveyed his eagerness to revisit his iconic role, provided that author Suzanne Collins creates a compelling return arc for his character.

"I would happily play Peeta again," Hutcherson shared at Dream It Con in Paris, according to Deadline. He reminisced about the captivating narrative and character dynamics of The Hunger Games series. Hutcherson also expressed curiosity about the storyline between Peeta's family life and the series' conclusion, encouraging Collins to pen another book to explore these unknowns.

Hutcherson, who starred in all four Hunger Games films, is poised to appear next in the sequel of the horror franchise Five Nights at Freddy's, slated for a December 2025 premiere. The original film achieved remarkable box-office success, despite mixed reviews, marking a high point for Blumhouse Productions.

(With inputs from agencies.)