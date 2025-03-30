Britain Breaks Ice Dance Drought with Fear and Gibson's Bronze

Britain celebrated a historic ice dancing achievement as Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson secured a bronze medal at the World Figure Skating Championships. This victory marks Britain's first medal in over 40 years in the discipline.

The pair captivated audiences with an electrifying performance to a medley of Beyonce hits, achieving a total score of 207.11. Their feat ends the long-standing medal gap since the iconic achievements of Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Torvill and Dean, who rose to acclaim with their unforgettable 1984 'Bolero' routine, are set to embark on their farewell tour soon. Both legends express hopes that Fear and Gibson will continue to elevate British ice dancing to greater heights.

