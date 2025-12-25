Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Military Advancements: Missiles and Submarines

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test-firing of a long-range surface-to-air missile and the construction of a nuclear-powered submarine, as reported by state media KCNA. These developments showcase North Korea's focus on advancing its military capabilities, with tests conducted near the East Sea.

Updated: 25-12-2025 02:55 IST
Kim Jong Un
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continues to bolster his nation's military prowess, overseeing the test-firing of a long-range surface-to-air missile. This event, held at a site near the East Sea, was reported by state media agency KCNA on Thursday.

In addition to missile advancements, Kim Jong Un is also pushing forward with significant naval developments. He was present for the construction of a substantial 8,700-ton nuclear-powered submarine. Although the exact location and date of his visit to the construction site remain undisclosed by KCNA, the report highlights ongoing strategic initiatives under his leadership.

These recent activities underline North Korea's ongoing commitment to strengthening its defense capabilities, showcasing the focus Kim places on enhancing both missile and submarine technology.

