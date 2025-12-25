Governors Push Back Against Offshore Wind Lease Suspension
Four Democratic governors urged the Interior Secretary to lift the halt on five U.S. East Coast offshore wind projects. They argued that national security claims were an excuse to block the projects, which had previously undergone federal review. This marks a setback for wind energy developers under President Trump's administration.
In a united front, four Democratic governors have called on U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to abandon the suspension of five offshore wind projects located along the U.S. East Coast.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, and Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee criticized the Trump administration's halt, asserting that national security concerns had already been addressed in extensive federal reviews.
The move by the Interior Department is the latest hurdle for developers facing challenges under President Trump, who has frequently criticized wind turbines. A recent federal court ruling favored wind energy, overturning the administration's halt on approvals for new projects.
