Left Menu

Governors Push Back Against Offshore Wind Lease Suspension

Four Democratic governors urged the Interior Secretary to lift the halt on five U.S. East Coast offshore wind projects. They argued that national security claims were an excuse to block the projects, which had previously undergone federal review. This marks a setback for wind energy developers under President Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 02:56 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 02:56 IST
Governors Push Back Against Offshore Wind Lease Suspension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a united front, four Democratic governors have called on U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to abandon the suspension of five offshore wind projects located along the U.S. East Coast.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, and Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee criticized the Trump administration's halt, asserting that national security concerns had already been addressed in extensive federal reviews.

The move by the Interior Department is the latest hurdle for developers facing challenges under President Trump, who has frequently criticized wind turbines. A recent federal court ruling favored wind energy, overturning the administration's halt on approvals for new projects.

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025