Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tribute to RSS Founders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a visit marked by significance, paid homage to the founding figures of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur on Sunday.

Accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Modi honored the memorials of Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the founder of the RSS, and his successor, M S Golwalkar. The visit underscored the enduring legacy and influence of these figures within India's socio-political sphere.

The timing of the visit aligned with the organization's Pratipada programme, which signifies the start of the Hindu New Year, Gudi Padwa, symbolizing renewal and cultural tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)