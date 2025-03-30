Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tribute to RSS Founders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur to pay tributes to RSS founders Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and M S Golwalkar. The visit coincided with the RSS's Pratipada programme for Gudi Padwa, celebrating the Hindu New Year, with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 30-03-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 09:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tribute to RSS Founders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a visit marked by significance, paid homage to the founding figures of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur on Sunday.

Accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Modi honored the memorials of Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the founder of the RSS, and his successor, M S Golwalkar. The visit underscored the enduring legacy and influence of these figures within India's socio-political sphere.

The timing of the visit aligned with the organization's Pratipada programme, which signifies the start of the Hindu New Year, Gudi Padwa, symbolizing renewal and cultural tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025