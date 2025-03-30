Josh Hutcherson Ready for 'Hunger Games' Return

Actor Josh Hutcherson has voiced his enthusiasm about returning to his renowned role in the blockbuster film series 'Hunger Games,' where he portrayed Peeta Mellark.

Hutcherson rose to fame with this franchise, which began with the 2012 release based on Suzanne Collins' 2008 novel. The series continued with successful installments including 'Catching Fire' and 'Mockingjay' parts 1 and 2.

Expressing a keen interest in continuing the saga, Hutcherson speculated on story extensions. Meanwhile, he is gearing up for his next appearance in 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2,' directed by Emma Tammi, set for a December release.

(With inputs from agencies.)