Left Menu

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq To Lead Celebrations at Historic Eidgah

Kashmir's chief cleric and Hurriyat Conference chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, will deliver the sermon at Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Eidgah in Old Srinagar. Scheduled on Monday, the event depends on the moon's sighting. Officials are urged to respect the occasion without obstructions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 30-03-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 12:43 IST
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq To Lead Celebrations at Historic Eidgah
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
  • Country:
  • India

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief cleric of Kashmir and Hurriyat Conference chairman, is set to lead the Eid-ul-Fitr sermon at Eidgah in Old Srinagar, according to the Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid.

The Auqaf has confirmed that the prayers are scheduled for 10 am, with the sermon by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq starting at 9 am.

The organization has appealed to authorities to allow the proceedings without interference, as tensions rose during recent religious observances. Mirwaiz reviewed the arrangements on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025