Mirwaiz Umar Farooq To Lead Celebrations at Historic Eidgah

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief cleric of Kashmir and Hurriyat Conference chairman, is set to lead the Eid-ul-Fitr sermon at Eidgah in Old Srinagar, according to the Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid.

The Auqaf has confirmed that the prayers are scheduled for 10 am, with the sermon by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq starting at 9 am.

The organization has appealed to authorities to allow the proceedings without interference, as tensions rose during recent religious observances. Mirwaiz reviewed the arrangements on Sunday.

