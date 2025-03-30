Mirwaiz Umar Farooq To Lead Celebrations at Historic Eidgah
Kashmir's chief cleric and Hurriyat Conference chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, will deliver the sermon at Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Eidgah in Old Srinagar. Scheduled on Monday, the event depends on the moon's sighting. Officials are urged to respect the occasion without obstructions.
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief cleric of Kashmir and Hurriyat Conference chairman, is set to lead the Eid-ul-Fitr sermon at Eidgah in Old Srinagar, according to the Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid.
The Auqaf has confirmed that the prayers are scheduled for 10 am, with the sermon by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq starting at 9 am.
The organization has appealed to authorities to allow the proceedings without interference, as tensions rose during recent religious observances. Mirwaiz reviewed the arrangements on Sunday.
