Man Arrested for Attempting Entry with Forged Ticket at Srinagar Airport

A man, Syed Khurshid Ahmad, was arrested at Srinagar International Airport for trying to use a fake air ticket. During routine checks, authorities discovered the counterfeit ticket. Ahmad, allegedly duped by a travel agent, has been taken into custody as police investigate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-12-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 21:49 IST
person
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent security breach at Srinagar International Airport, a man was apprehended for attempting to access the facility with a forged air ticket. The suspect, identified as Syed Khurshid Ahmad from Bugro, Budgam district, was intercepted at the airport's drop gate during standard security checks.

Airline staff discovered the ticket was fake, leading to Ahmad's immediate detention by Humhama police personnel. Initial probes suggest he was deceived by a fraudulent travel agent who provided the counterfeit ticket.

Authorities have registered a case at the Budgam police station, launching a formal investigation into the incident, as the police continue to address airport security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

