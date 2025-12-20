Man Arrested for Attempting Entry with Forged Ticket at Srinagar Airport

In a recent security breach at Srinagar International Airport, a man was apprehended for attempting to access the facility with a forged air ticket. The suspect, identified as Syed Khurshid Ahmad from Bugro, Budgam district, was intercepted at the airport's drop gate during standard security checks.

Airline staff discovered the ticket was fake, leading to Ahmad's immediate detention by Humhama police personnel. Initial probes suggest he was deceived by a fraudulent travel agent who provided the counterfeit ticket.

Authorities have registered a case at the Budgam police station, launching a formal investigation into the incident, as the police continue to address airport security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)