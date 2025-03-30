Left Menu

Ishaan Khatter Talks Fashion, Celebrity Collaborations, and Anticipated Series 'The Royals'

Actor Ishaan Khatter shares insights into his admiration for brother Shahid Kapoor's style, his unforgettable collaboration with Nicole Kidman, and the excitement surrounding his upcoming Netflix series 'The Royals'. He expresses admiration for Zeenat Aman and discusses the dynamics of working with a star-studded cast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 12:51 IST
Ishaan Khatter (Image source: Instagram/ Ishaan Khatter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ishaan Khatter has often been vocal about the special connection he shares with his elder brother, Shahid Kapoor. Known for his candidness, Ishaan recently revealed his admiration for Shahid's fashion sensibilities, admitting that he frequently 'borrows' from his brother's wardrobe — notably everything except the shoes, due to a difference in sizes.

In a heartfelt conversation with ANI, Ishaan fondly recalled his experience working alongside esteemed actress Nicole Kidman. He praised her dedication and natural energy on set, highlighting how her passion left a significant impression. Ishaan also spoke about his appearance at the Magnum Lounge during Lakme Fashion Week, where he interacted with fans and industry stalwarts.

Anticipation builds for Ishaan's forthcoming project, 'The Royals', set to be released on Netflix. The actor expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with legendary actress Zeenat Aman and co-star Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Nupur Asthana, the series promises to offer a fresh take on modern-day Indian royalty, blending romance and drama for a binge-worthy experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

