S&N: A Five-Year Fashion Revolution at LFW X FDCI

The celebrated designer duo Shantnu & Nikhil marked five years of their influential brand S&N at the Lakme Fashion Week X Fashion Design Council of India. The event featured the young talent Ibrahim Ali Khan making his ramp debut as a showstopper. The duo, Shantnu Mehra and Nikhil Mehra, showcased their latest collection, 'Piazza Nova,' reflecting a commitment to evolving with the times.

The collection focused heavily on menswear, with some women's ensembles, and included sharply tailored suits, bold prints, and relaxed silhouettes. Nikhil highlighted their journey of constant learning and adaptation. For Shantnu, the mission was broadening menswear to include more than just ceremonial attire. The aim was to make fashion accessible and minimalistic while embracing Indian chic and tailoring techniques.

The ramp debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, was a notable highlight. Nikhil expressed the importance of understanding the intimate relationship between design and the wearer, and highlighted the maturity and effervescence Ibrahim brought to the table. As India's influence in global fashion grows, Shantnu and Nikhil stress the importance of aligning design with the country's evolving demographics and soft power in crafts.

