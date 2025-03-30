Ranveer Allahbadia's Rebirth: A New Chapter Begins After Controversy

Social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia has announced his return to social media after a month-long hiatus following controversial remarks during a comedy show, which sparked widespread backlash.

In a video titled 'Let's Talk', posted on his official YouTube channel, Allahbadia revealed that his podcast 'The Ranveer Show' will resume soon, promising content with greater responsibility. While facing legal challenges, including Supreme Court intervention, Allahbadia expressed gratitude for the support from fans and colleagues throughout the ordeal.

Allahbadia, who has a considerable following, used the break for reflection and aims to improve podcast quality, vowing to continue exploring India's history and culture. Despite the controversy, his team remained supportive, and Allahbadia views the experience as a transformative opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)