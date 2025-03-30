Left Menu

Helen Mirren Calls Out Bond Franchise for Sexism, Praises Brosnan

Helen Mirren voices her admiration for Pierce Brosnan but criticizes the James Bond franchise for its portrayal of women. She highlights the importance of real stories of women in espionage. 'MobLand', featuring Mirren and Brosnan, premieres March 30 on Paramount+.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-03-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 16:47 IST
Acclaimed British actor Helen Mirren has expressed her admiration for Pierce Brosnan, the former James Bond star, while also critiquing the spy franchise for its depiction of women as deeply sexist.

Mirren, who stars alongside Brosnan in the upcoming series 'MobLand', told The Standard that she is a massive fan of Brosnan, praising his talent and kindness both professionally and personally.

However, Mirren, aged 79, stated she has no affinity for the James Bond series, describing it as being steeped in sexism. She called for films that reflect the real, courageous stories of women in espionage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

