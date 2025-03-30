Helen Mirren Calls Out Bond Franchise for Sexism, Praises Brosnan

Acclaimed British actor Helen Mirren has expressed her admiration for Pierce Brosnan, the former James Bond star, while also critiquing the spy franchise for its depiction of women as deeply sexist.

Mirren, who stars alongside Brosnan in the upcoming series 'MobLand', told The Standard that she is a massive fan of Brosnan, praising his talent and kindness both professionally and personally.

However, Mirren, aged 79, stated she has no affinity for the James Bond series, describing it as being steeped in sexism. She called for films that reflect the real, courageous stories of women in espionage.

