Raza Murad: Collaborating with Cinematic Genius Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Veteran actor Raza Murad discusses his enriching experiences working with acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Highlighting Bhansali's perfectionism and attention to detail, Murad reveals insights into their collaborations on films like 'Padmaavat' and 'Ram-Leela'. Murad notes Bhansali's admiration for Raj Kapoor's work and shares their continued partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 17:09 IST
Raza Murad, Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Photo/ANI/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actor Raza Murad, celebrated for his remarkable roles in Indian cinema, has offered a glimpse into his experiences with esteemed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In an interview with ANI, Murad elaborated on Bhansali's unique approach to filmmaking, his demand for perfection, and the dedication required to meet the director's lofty standards.

Murad reflected on Bhansali's admiration for the legendary Raj Kapoor, first approaching him for 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' in 2013. "Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a big fan of Raj Kapoor. He is also my junior from the institute, but he is much younger than me," Murad recalled.

The actor reminisced about their initial discussion, centered around Raj Kapoor's 'Prem Rog'. Bhansali's admiration for Kapoor was evident, with 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' being a personal favorite. Murad commented on Bhansali's intense focus on every detail, from costumes to makeup, saying, "He is a workaholic and a perfectionist. He is a very hard taskmaster."

Describing Bhansali as a "genius," Murad highlighted the director's precise attention to detail, contributing to his films' visual splendor. Their collaborative projects, including 'Padmaavat', involved meticulous scrutiny to align with Bhansali's vision. Murad mentioned his role as a "lucky mascot" over five projects with Bhansali, emphasizing their trusted partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

