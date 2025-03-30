Left Menu

Inside Bollywood: Raza Murad Reveals Hrishikesh Mukherjee's On-Set Discipline and Raaj Kumar's Turbulent Moments

Veteran actor Raza Murad shares anecdotes of director Hrishikesh Mukherjee's strict discipline with stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna during 'Namak Haraam.' He also recounts Raaj Kumar's legal turmoil over an incident at Juhu beach and reflects on his iconic career and style.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 17:56 IST
Inside Bollywood: Raza Murad Reveals Hrishikesh Mukherjee's On-Set Discipline and Raaj Kumar's Turbulent Moments
Actor Raza Murad (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, veteran actor Raza Murad divulged a captivating incident from the sets of the film 'Namak Haraam,' highlighting the firm disciplinary measures director Hrishikesh Mukherjee employed. Murad illustrated how Mukherjee resorted to locking actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna in a room to curb disruptions that arose from their persistent phone calls, which were disrupting the shoot and causing financial losses.

Murad described the extent of Mukherjee's frustration, citing an instance where the director locked both actors inside until the filming was completed. This action was prompted by mounting costs due to phone-related delays during a pivotal scene featuring Jayashree T and Habiba Rehman, emphasizing the importance of on-set focus.

Shifting focus to Raaj Kumar, Murad recounted a tumultuous chapter in the actor's life involving a legal battle stemming from a beach altercation. Despite initial charges, Raaj Kumar was acquitted, showcasing his resilient personality. Known for his signature dialogue delivery and individuality, Raaj Kumar remains an iconic figure in Bollywood, highlighted by Murad's personal anecdotes of the actor's eccentric yet endearing nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025