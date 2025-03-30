Inside Bollywood: Raza Murad Reveals Hrishikesh Mukherjee's On-Set Discipline and Raaj Kumar's Turbulent Moments

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, veteran actor Raza Murad divulged a captivating incident from the sets of the film 'Namak Haraam,' highlighting the firm disciplinary measures director Hrishikesh Mukherjee employed. Murad illustrated how Mukherjee resorted to locking actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna in a room to curb disruptions that arose from their persistent phone calls, which were disrupting the shoot and causing financial losses.

Murad described the extent of Mukherjee's frustration, citing an instance where the director locked both actors inside until the filming was completed. This action was prompted by mounting costs due to phone-related delays during a pivotal scene featuring Jayashree T and Habiba Rehman, emphasizing the importance of on-set focus.

Shifting focus to Raaj Kumar, Murad recounted a tumultuous chapter in the actor's life involving a legal battle stemming from a beach altercation. Despite initial charges, Raaj Kumar was acquitted, showcasing his resilient personality. Known for his signature dialogue delivery and individuality, Raaj Kumar remains an iconic figure in Bollywood, highlighted by Murad's personal anecdotes of the actor's eccentric yet endearing nature.

