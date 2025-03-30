Left Menu

Vikram University Renamed to Honor Emperor Vikramaditya

The Madhya Pradesh government has renamed Vikram University to 'Samrat Vikramaditya University' to honor the emperor. The announcement was made during the university's 29th convocation by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The event celebrated Ujjain's rich cultural history and achievements in various fields.

  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government officially changed the name of Ujjain's Vikram University to 'Samrat Vikramaditya University' in honor of its namesake emperor. The rebranding was announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during the 29th convocation ceremony, emphasizing the significance of the historical figure.

Chief Minister Yadav highlighted the transition at the convocation, obtaining necessary approvals from the governor and higher education minister. The ceremony celebrated academic excellence, with Governor Mangubhai Patel awarding honorary degrees, including a D. Litt to Yadav.

Yadav expressed pride in Ujjain's status as one of India's holiest cities and encouraged graduates to utilize their skills to benefit society. Governor Patel lauded Ujjain's storied educational and cultural legacy, referencing Lord Krishna's time at Acharya Sandipani's Gurukul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

