Vikram University Renamed to Honor Emperor Vikramaditya

The Madhya Pradesh government officially changed the name of Ujjain's Vikram University to 'Samrat Vikramaditya University' in honor of its namesake emperor. The rebranding was announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during the 29th convocation ceremony, emphasizing the significance of the historical figure.

Chief Minister Yadav highlighted the transition at the convocation, obtaining necessary approvals from the governor and higher education minister. The ceremony celebrated academic excellence, with Governor Mangubhai Patel awarding honorary degrees, including a D. Litt to Yadav.

Yadav expressed pride in Ujjain's status as one of India's holiest cities and encouraged graduates to utilize their skills to benefit society. Governor Patel lauded Ujjain's storied educational and cultural legacy, referencing Lord Krishna's time at Acharya Sandipani's Gurukul.

