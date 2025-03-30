Left Menu

Crescent Moon Heralds Eid-ul-Fitr Celebration

Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, will be celebrated on Monday following the moon sighting. Confirmation came from various regions, as declared by Fatehpuri Masjid's Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad. The festival symbolizes brotherhood, harmony and is observed globally on different days based on moon sightings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 19:35 IST
According to the Fatehpuri Masjid Imam, Mufti Mukarram Ahmad, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee confirmed the moon sighting from multiple locations, signaling the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31, Monday.

Eid-ul-Fitr, noted for its emphasis on brotherhood and harmony, marks the culmination of Ramadan, a fasting month in the Islamic faith.

Globally, Eid can be observed on varying dates, as the festivity relies on the sighting of the crescent moon, denoting the start of Shawwal in the Islamic lunar calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

