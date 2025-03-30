Crescent Moon Heralds Eid-ul-Fitr Celebration

According to the Fatehpuri Masjid Imam, Mufti Mukarram Ahmad, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee confirmed the moon sighting from multiple locations, signaling the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31, Monday.

Eid-ul-Fitr, noted for its emphasis on brotherhood and harmony, marks the culmination of Ramadan, a fasting month in the Islamic faith.

Globally, Eid can be observed on varying dates, as the festivity relies on the sighting of the crescent moon, denoting the start of Shawwal in the Islamic lunar calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)