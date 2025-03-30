Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations Set at Shahi Eidgah

The Shahi Eidgah in Sambhal is set to host the Eid-ul-Fitr namaaz at 9 am on Monday, confirmed Imam Hazrat Ghazi Ashraf Hamidi. Qari Alauddin is scheduled to address the worshippers before the prayers.

In preparation for the celebrations, Sambhal's Sub Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra conducted an inspection to manage the expected crowd. 'Today, I have come with my team to see the cleanliness and other arrangements,' she stated.

Nagar Palika Executive Officer Manibhushan Tiwari assured that the civic body is fully prepared for the festival. Additional provisions, such as water tankers for drinking water, have been arranged to accommodate the attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)