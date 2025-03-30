Left Menu

Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations Set at Shahi Eidgah

The Shahi Eidgah in Sambhal will host Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at 9 am on Monday. Imam Hazrat Ghazi Ashraf Hamidi will lead the prayers, while Qari Alauddin will deliver an address. Local officials have inspected the site and ensured resources like water tankers are in place for attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 30-03-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 20:13 IST
Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations Set at Shahi Eidgah
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shahi Eidgah in Sambhal is set to host the Eid-ul-Fitr namaaz at 9 am on Monday, confirmed Imam Hazrat Ghazi Ashraf Hamidi. Qari Alauddin is scheduled to address the worshippers before the prayers.

In preparation for the celebrations, Sambhal's Sub Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra conducted an inspection to manage the expected crowd. 'Today, I have come with my team to see the cleanliness and other arrangements,' she stated.

Nagar Palika Executive Officer Manibhushan Tiwari assured that the civic body is fully prepared for the festival. Additional provisions, such as water tankers for drinking water, have been arranged to accommodate the attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025