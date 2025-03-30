Manish Malhotra: From Fashion Icon to Film Visionary

Acclaimed designer-turned-producer Manish Malhotra, who has honed his craft in the fashion industry for 35 years, has ventured into the world of film production. During his appearance at the Lakme Fashion Week, Malhotra discussed the inception and journey of Stage 5 Productions with the media outlet ANI.

Malhotra revealed, "The concept of getting into production hit me a decade back, sparked by the offer to co-produce 'Mughal-e-Azam: The Play,' inspired by my love for the iconic film. Surprisingly, I didn't even know how the finances would come together, but I've always been the kind to dive in headfirst."

The launch of Stage 5 Productions officially took place nearly four years ago, during which Malhotra dedicated time to assembling a robust team and seeking compelling scripts. His reflection during the COVID-19 pandemic led him to strive for a distinctive voice in the production domain. Known for his glamorous fashion sense, Malhotra aims to back filmmakers with intriguing narratives, as seen in releases like 'Bun Tikki,' 'Train from Chhapraula,' and 'Ul Jalool Ishq,' produced under his banner since its re-launch in September 2023.

