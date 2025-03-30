Modi Honors India's Cultural Roots at RSS Headquarters

In a milestone visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur, invoking the symbolism of the 'banyan tree' to describe the organization's enduring cultural significance across India.

Modi's visit included homage at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir, where he honored RSS's founding figures, and Deekshabhoomi, celebrating the legacy of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Modi laid the foundation stone for Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension linked to the RSS ethos of service.

During the visit, Modi underscored the commitment and selflessness of RSS volunteers, emphasizing their role in national development through various initiatives. Celebrating 100 years of the RSS, Modi noted the organization's influence and reiterated his dedication to an inclusive India inspired by Ambedkar's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)