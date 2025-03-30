Left Menu

Modi Honors India's Cultural Roots at RSS Headquarters

During his visit to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the RSS as the 'banyan tree' of India's culture. Modi also paid tribute at Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir and Deekshabhoomi, inaugurated new facilities, and highlighted the selfless service of RSS volunteers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:47 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a milestone visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur, invoking the symbolism of the 'banyan tree' to describe the organization's enduring cultural significance across India.

Modi's visit included homage at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir, where he honored RSS's founding figures, and Deekshabhoomi, celebrating the legacy of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Modi laid the foundation stone for Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension linked to the RSS ethos of service.

During the visit, Modi underscored the commitment and selflessness of RSS volunteers, emphasizing their role in national development through various initiatives. Celebrating 100 years of the RSS, Modi noted the organization's influence and reiterated his dedication to an inclusive India inspired by Ambedkar's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

