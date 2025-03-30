Left Menu

Clash at Hyderabad University: Students Protest Land Development

Tensions flared as students at the University of Hyderabad protested against plans to develop a 400-acre land parcel bordering the campus into an IT park. Concerns over environmental impact and loss of university territory fueled the demonstrations, which led to police detentions and subsequent releases.

Tension gripped the University of Hyderabad as students rallied against government plans to develop surrounding land for an IT park. Concerns over ecological impacts and loss of campus territory sparked the protests, leading to multiple student detentions.

The police action against the protesting students drew sharp criticism, with the university's Students' Union and BRS leaders condemning the arrests. The union alleges the government used force to suppress a peaceful rally aiming to protect environmental interests.

The Telangana government's push for economic growth faces opposition from those warning against land auctions encroaching on university grounds. While officials argue the land has been state-owned since 1974, students insist the area is crucial to the university's ecological integrity.

