Hollywood Icon Richard Chamberlain Passes Away at 90

Renowned actor Richard Chamberlain, famed for his roles in 'Dr. Kildare,' 'Shogun,' and 'The Thorn Birds,' has died at 90. He passed away due to complications after a stroke in Hawai'i. Chamberlain's career spanned decades, making significant impacts in television and film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 23:11 IST
Richard Chamberlain (Photo/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned actor Richard Chamberlain, celebrated for his leading roles in the 1960s television show 'Dr. Kildare' and the miniseries 'Shogun' and 'The Thorn Birds,' has passed away at the age of 90. His publicist, Harlan Boll, confirmed the news to Variety, stating that Chamberlain died on March 29 in Waimanalo, Hawai'i, due to stroke complications.

Chamberlain's longtime partner, Martin Rabbett, shared a heartfelt statement with Variety, expressing their sorrow and joy over his passing. 'Our beloved Richard is with the angels now. He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed we were to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies, and our love is under his wings, lifting him to his next great adventure,' the statement read.

Chamberlain first gained fame playing a young doctor in 'Dr. Kildare,' a role that brought him national recognition. He later starred in notable miniseries such as 'The Thorn Birds' and 'Shogun,' cementing his TV legacy. His film credits include 'The Three Musketeers,' 'Petulia,' 'The Music Lovers,' and 'The Last Wave.' Most recently, he appeared in David Lynch's 'Twin Peaks' revival as Bill Kennedy, with his final film appearance in the 2018 horror movie 'Nightmare Cinema' as Dr. Mirari.

(With inputs from agencies.)

