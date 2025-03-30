Rajasthan Day: A Cultural Extravaganza

A joyous celebration of Rajasthan Day took place on Sunday, marked by a grand cultural programme at Jaipur's Albert Hall.

The event saw participation from dignitaries such as Governor Haribhau Bagade and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Singers Ravindra Upadhyay and Akanksha Sharma, along with Manganiyar artists, captured the audience's admiration with their stellar performances.

The celebrations stretched across the state, with a special 'aarti' gracing many temples. Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and other prominent figures joined the audience in Jaipur, making the event a memorable celebration of Rajasthan's vibrant culture.

