Left Menu

Rajasthan Day: A Cultural Extravaganza

A vibrant cultural programme marked the celebration of Rajasthan Day, with performances by acclaimed artists and a special temple 'aarti'. Notables, including Governor Haribhau Bagade and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, were in attendance. The event concluded with a fireworks display at Albert Hall in Jaipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-03-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 23:59 IST
Rajasthan Day: A Cultural Extravaganza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A joyous celebration of Rajasthan Day took place on Sunday, marked by a grand cultural programme at Jaipur's Albert Hall.

The event saw participation from dignitaries such as Governor Haribhau Bagade and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Singers Ravindra Upadhyay and Akanksha Sharma, along with Manganiyar artists, captured the audience's admiration with their stellar performances.

The celebrations stretched across the state, with a special 'aarti' gracing many temples. Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and other prominent figures joined the audience in Jaipur, making the event a memorable celebration of Rajasthan's vibrant culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025