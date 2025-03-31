Manish Malhotra: From Fashion Icon to Storytelling Filmmaker

Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra is now making his mark in filmmaking through Stage5 Production, diving into the art of storytelling beyond the realm of fashion. Known for his illustrious career in costume design for major films, Malhotra is shifting gears to produce content-driven cinema.

Malhotra launched his production banner with the suspense drama 'Saali Mohabbat', directed by seasoned actor Tisca Chopra. Upcoming projects include 'Bun Tikki' featuring stalwarts like Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, and Abhay Deol, and 'Ul-jalool Ishq' with Vijay Varma and Naseeruddin Shah. His interest in filmmaking dates back to childhood and was reignited during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Determined to break out of traditional molds, Malhotra stresses the importance of supporting unique storytelling rather than focusing solely on profit. He emphasizes that his transition from designing glamorous costumes to producing innovative films is a journey about embracing change and exploring new creative boundaries.

