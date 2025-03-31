Grand Unveiling: Karnataka Bhavan's Kaveri Building Inauguration

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to inaugurate the new 'Kaveri' building at Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi's Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave on Wednesday. This event will be a significant milestone, reopening a vital representation of Karnataka in the national capital.

Construction of the 'Kaveri' building, set in motion in 2019, saw its cost rise to approximately Rs 140 crore under successive state governments. Replacing the erstwhile 50-year-old structure deemed unsafe by the New Delhi Municipal Council, 'Kaveri' marks a new era for Karnataka's presence in Delhi.

Notable figures like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Union ministers including Nirmala Sitharaman, and prominent state officials will grace the inaugural ceremony, highlighting the importance of this diplomatic venture for both Karnataka and the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)