Nagaland Celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with Unity and Joy

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated in Nagaland with religious zeal, with Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio offering greetings. Thousands attended prayers in Dimapur and Kohima, exchanging gifts and charity. Business closures marked the day, with leaders expressing hopes for peace and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 31-03-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 15:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Nagaland with great religious fervor, as highlighted by greetings from Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. The state's residents, decked in white clothes and skullcaps, gathered in large numbers to offer prayers at prominent locations like Dimapur's Idgah and Kohima's Jame Masjid.

The atmosphere was charged with joy and gratitude, as communities exchanged greetings and partook in festive feasts. Acts of charity were also prevalent, reflecting the spirit of unity and generosity among the people. Businesses owned by Muslims in Dimapur and Kohima respected the solemnity of the occasion by remaining closed for the day.

Eid prayers, led by religious leaders in Dimapur and Kohima, witnessed massive participation. Community councils extended gratitude to all Nagaland residents for their cooperative spirit. Leaders, including Chief Minister Rio and Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, expressed hopes for peace, prosperity, and strengthened bonds of friendship during this blessed festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

