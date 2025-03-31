Flower Showers and Political Tensions: Uniting and Dividing Forces at Shahi Eidgah
A flower shower at Sambhal's Shahi Eidgah showcased efforts to promote unity and peace during Eid, led by social worker Saeed Akhtar Israeli. However, political tensions simmered, with Samajwadi Party leader Zia Ur Rehman Barq criticizing bans on street prayers and opposing the Waqf bill amid communal tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:53 IST
- Country:
- India
The Shahi Eidgah in Sambhal became a scene of solidarity as a flower shower welcomed attendees, an initiative led by social worker Saeed Akhtar Israeli to promote unity during Eid prayers.
Amidst this gesture of harmony, political discord emerged as Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq condemned restrictions on street prayers and opposed the Waqf bill, seeking community rights protection.
The backdrop to these events includes simmering communal tensions following a deadly clash in November during a protest against a court-ordered survey, highlighting the area's complex socio-political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Whitewashing of outer wall of Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal begins: Advocate representing mosque side.
Amidst Court Directive, Whitewashing of Sambhal Jama Masjid Commences with Tight Security
Whitewashing Underway at Sambhal's Jama Masjid Amid Heightened Security
Harsha Richhariya: From Kumbh Controversy to Sambhal's Cultural Call
Influencer Harsha Richhariya Stirs Controversy in Sambhal