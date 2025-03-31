Flower Showers and Political Tensions: Uniting and Dividing Forces at Shahi Eidgah

The Shahi Eidgah in Sambhal became a scene of solidarity as a flower shower welcomed attendees, an initiative led by social worker Saeed Akhtar Israeli to promote unity during Eid prayers.

Amidst this gesture of harmony, political discord emerged as Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq condemned restrictions on street prayers and opposed the Waqf bill, seeking community rights protection.

The backdrop to these events includes simmering communal tensions following a deadly clash in November during a protest against a court-ordered survey, highlighting the area's complex socio-political landscape.

