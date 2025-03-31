Left Menu

Bollywood Celebrities Share Heartfelt Eid Messages with Fans

Numerous Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar, extended their Eid wishes via social media. They shared messages of happiness, love, and unity as they celebrated the festival. Many celebrities, such as Priyanka Chopra and Suniel Shetty, also took to platforms like Instagram to greet their fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:33 IST
Bollywood Celebrities Share Heartfelt Eid Messages with Fans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood icons, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar, celebrated Eid by sharing their warm wishes with fans across social media platforms on Monday. Embracing the festive spirit, the stars hoped for love, happiness, and togetherness for all their admirers.

Shah Rukh Khan's heartfelt Eid message on X resonated with many, as he expressed gratitude and prayers while wishing fans a day filled with warmth, biryani, and endless love. Salman Khan also engaged with fans, personally greeting them from his balcony, accompanied by his niece. Despite security concerns, the actor shared an Eid video with a message of thanks to his followers.

The festival spirit was further enriched by celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, who used Instagram to share wishes of love and light. Others, including Rashmika Mandanna and Soha Ali Khan, posted messages emphasizing kindness, prosperity, and peace. The celebratory mood united stars and fans alike, reinforcing the sense of community and joy synonymous with Eid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025