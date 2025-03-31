Bollywood Celebrities Share Heartfelt Eid Messages with Fans
Numerous Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar, extended their Eid wishes via social media. They shared messages of happiness, love, and unity as they celebrated the festival. Many celebrities, such as Priyanka Chopra and Suniel Shetty, also took to platforms like Instagram to greet their fans.
Bollywood icons, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar, celebrated Eid by sharing their warm wishes with fans across social media platforms on Monday. Embracing the festive spirit, the stars hoped for love, happiness, and togetherness for all their admirers.
Shah Rukh Khan's heartfelt Eid message on X resonated with many, as he expressed gratitude and prayers while wishing fans a day filled with warmth, biryani, and endless love. Salman Khan also engaged with fans, personally greeting them from his balcony, accompanied by his niece. Despite security concerns, the actor shared an Eid video with a message of thanks to his followers.
The festival spirit was further enriched by celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, who used Instagram to share wishes of love and light. Others, including Rashmika Mandanna and Soha Ali Khan, posted messages emphasizing kindness, prosperity, and peace. The celebratory mood united stars and fans alike, reinforcing the sense of community and joy synonymous with Eid.
