Kerala's 'Empuraan': Art, Politics, and the Social Media Battleground

The release of 'L2: Empuraan' has sparked controversy in Kerala, with right-wing groups targeting the movie's director-actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. Despite criticism, prominent figures including ministers and artists support the film for its bold content. The movie has ignited a debate over its portrayal of political themes.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:10 IST
Kerala's 'Empuraan': Art, Politics, and the Social Media Battleground
The release of the film 'L2: Empuraan' in Kerala has ignited a heated debate, with right-wing groups vocally opposing its content and director-actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Despite these attacks, figures in politics and the arts, including Kerala ministers and well-known writers, have stepped up to defend the movie, celebrating its 'bold concept' and the freedom of expression it represents.

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions between art and politics, with the film industry caught in a social media storm over its portrayal of political themes.

