Kerala's 'Empuraan': Art, Politics, and the Social Media Battleground

The release of the film 'L2: Empuraan' in Kerala has ignited a heated debate, with right-wing groups vocally opposing its content and director-actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Despite these attacks, figures in politics and the arts, including Kerala ministers and well-known writers, have stepped up to defend the movie, celebrating its 'bold concept' and the freedom of expression it represents.

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions between art and politics, with the film industry caught in a social media storm over its portrayal of political themes.

