Delhi's Religious Sites Sparkle in Citywide Cleanliness Drive
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta initiated a two-day cleanliness drive, covering 522 temples, to remove unauthorized banners and posters. The initiative, focusing on clean religious places as cultural heritage sites, involved public cooperation. Officials face strict action for neglecting duties in ensuring cleanliness.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that a major cleanliness campaign took place at religious sites throughout the city on March 28 and 29. This effort saw the participation of public volunteers and government officials to maintain the sanctity of cultural heritage sites.
During the two-day initiative, over 24,500 unauthorized posters, banners, and hoardings were removed from 522 temples. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi continues its efforts to eradicate unauthorized advertisements from public spaces, emphasizing the government's commitment to a cleaner city.
Gupta, after visiting the Kali Mata Mandir, stated that religious places play a crucial role in Delhi's cultural landscape. She warned that strict measures would be taken against any official found neglecting their responsibilities, urging citizens to engage actively in the cleanliness campaign as a shared duty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
