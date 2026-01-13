Chhaya Mishra: Championing Legal Oversight for Bihar's Temples
Chhaya Mishra has been appointed as the government counsel for the Bihar State Board of Religious Trusts, which manages 4,000 temples. Previously a counsel for the Union government, she will now represent the board in the High Court as per an official order dated January 8.
In a key appointment, Chhaya Mishra has taken the role of government counsel for the Bihar State Board of Religious Trusts, according to an official order.
The board is responsible for the administration of some 4,000 temples across the state. This development marks a significant step in strengthening legal oversight for these religious sites.
Mishra, who also serves as vice president of the Patna High Court Advocates Association, has a distinguished career, formerly representing the Union government in tasks involving the Railways and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
